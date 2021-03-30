Hyderabad reels under scorching heart as temperature rises above 40°C

During this period, the maximum temperature has been projected to remain between 37 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius.

While it may be just spring for a majority of states in India, Telangana’s Hyderabad is experiencing scorching heat with mercury touching as high as 40.1 degree Celsius. In the state capital, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded this high temperature during afternoon hours of Monday. On Sunday, the highest point of mercury expansion was reported around 39.4 degree Celsius at Narayanaguda in the city.

A report by The Indian Express said that the data retrieved from the state government-run TSDPS’s real-time automated weather stations has shown that on Monday, the state witnessed the highest maximum temperature at 42.7 degree Celsius and this was noted from three different stations in Adilabad district. According to the Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at isolated places. The temperatures will be on a higher side till April 1 as over the next two or three days, some dry conditions are likely to prevail over the state.

During this period, the maximum temperature has been projected to remain between 37 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius. Citing K Nagaratna, director of IMD-Hyderabad, the report said that the temperatures indicate onset of summer. She added that the temperatures will continue to rise for the next three days. However, she ruled out the possibility of a heatwave at the moment. The heatwave is expected in the first week of April.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degree Celsius at Sonala (Adilabad). Over the next three days in many districts of Telangana, the minimum temperatures are likely to remain between the range of 18-21 degree Celsius.