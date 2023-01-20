Hybrid Covid immunity provides more protection against any infection, says study

Hybrid immunity in addition to a previous infection coupled with infection offers people a “higher magnitude and durability” of protection against severe cold than an infection alone. This data is according to a meta-analysis published in “Lancet Infectious Diseases.”

According to the study, hybrid immunity may also help in extending the period before which a booster dose is needed, especially in the context of Omicron variants leading to a high number of breakthrough infections.

It further says that all immunity acquired from infections, vaccinations on top of infections – disappears against re-infection within months.

Apart from all these findings, the study also points out that hybrid immunity along with primary vaccine doses was effective in preventing any severe disease as well as any hospital admission in almost 98 per cent of patients for up to one year.

The effectiveness of hybrid immunity against re-infection stood at only 42 per cent for 12 months.

After one year, as per the study, protection against re-infection in all forms of immunity went down by 24 per cent.

The study mentions that hybrid immunity in addition to more vaccine doses provided patients with more protection. Although this was tested with only one of the cohorts as included in the study. However, hybrid immunity in collaboration with the first booster vaccination showed more gain in just 90 days.

In another recommendation, the study suggests that booster drivers should be rolled out whenever an increase in the number of infections is expected.

