Huge surge in cyclone events on Western coast in recent years

The central government has told the Parliament that the frequency of extremely damaging tropical cyclones has increased in the Arabian Sea region in the last few years. The government statement comes in the wake of the coastal states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Karnataka facing multiple tropical cyclones this year including Tauktae cyclone that took a heavy toll on lives and property. Significantly, the government also said that the occurrence of cyclones on the Eastern coast of the country has remained the same as before, the Indian Express reported.

Minister of Science and Technology Jitendar Singh was speaking in the Parliament replying to various questions asked by different MPs. Singh in another significant statement said that there has been a surge in extreme weather events in recent decades in different parts of the country. Singh said that an analysis of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal regions over a period of 1891–2020 revealed that the Arabian Sea or the Western coast of the country is experiencing more tropical cyclones than before.

In his reply to the question asked by MPs Subrat Pathak (BJP) and Chandra Sekhar Sahu (BJD) about the number of deaths in recent tropical cyclones in the country, the minister said that the highest death toll was registered in the Tautkae cyclone early this year with a total of 118 deaths registered. The second-highest number of casualties were reported in the Amphan cyclone in the year 2020 with 98 deaths. He further revealed that the number of deaths recorded in Cycline Titli(2018) and Cyclone Nilam(2012) was 78 and 75 respectively.

Quoting from the report of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) analysis over the last 50 years (1970 2019), Singh said that the frequency of extreme weather events including extremely damaging tropical cyclones has increased. The information was revealed by the Minister in reply to the question raised by BJP MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt. Bhatt wanted to know if the rising temperature was fuelling more such weather events. Singh in his reply also said that there has been a significant rise in the global average temperature which is expected to cause more such disastrous weather events.