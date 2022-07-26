Hubble Telescope captures mirror image of gravitationally lensed galaxy; Here’s everything you need to know about it

The Hubble Space Telescope has taken a mirror image of a massive galaxy known as SGAS J143845/145407, through gravitational lensing. This phenomenon, which Albert Einstein first identified in his theory of relativity, occurs when massive gravity fields around a star cluster bend the spacetime around the galaxy, causing light from distant objects to curve around it.

The body that causes the distortion is referred to as the gravitational lens. On the other hand, the background object is referred to as the lensed. This phenomenon can result in the appearance of multiple galaxies in the same image.

Informing about it, NASA tweeted, “Mirror mirror, out in space… Near the center of this week’s new #HubbleFriday image are a gravitationally lensed galaxy and its mirror image, along with a third image of the galaxy that appears as a bridge between them.”

The presence of gravitational lensing has created a captivating center image of the massive galaxy. It also revealed a third distorted image of the galaxy, which NASA explained is a bridge between the two.

The deep field images captured by Hubble have revealed a number of galaxies that are gravitationally lensed. Through this process, astronomers can study the most distant objects from the universe, such as those that are less than a thousand light years away.

Astronomers have also suggested using the Sun as a lens to study exoplanets and study the early universe’s DLAs, which are stellar nursery systems for stellar babies.

The James Webb Space Telescope also made headlines recently after it captured an infrared image of lensing in the SMACS 0723 image.