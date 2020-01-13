HP cold: Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal

Dalhousie recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius followed by Kufri 4.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla 7.7 degrees Celsius. (Reuters)

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall while some other areas of the state received light rain on Monday, the meteorological department said. As per data available at 8.30 am, Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong received 45 cm snowfall followed by Kalpa 15.2 cm, Pooh 5 cm and Manali in Kullu district 2 cm in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Besides Bharmour witnessed 15.2 mm rain, followed by Kothi 8.4 mm, Dalhousie 4 mm, Chamba 1 mm and Bhuntar 0.7 mm, he added. The minimum temperature increased by a few notches Celsius with Keylong recording the lowest temperature at minus 6 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Kinnaur”s Kalpa was minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali in Kullu district at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Dalhousie recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius followed by Kufri 4.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla 7.7 degrees Celsius, he added. The MeT centre has forecast rain, snowfall in high, middle hills, and rain, thunderstorm in plains and low hills till January 19 with an orange warning issued for January 13 and yellow warning for January 16.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life. Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact people significantly, while yellow, the least dangerous of all weather warnings, indicates possibility of severe weather.