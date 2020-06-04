Lunar Eclipse 2020: Where to watch Strawberry Moon eclipse on June 5; all you need to know

This the second of the four penumbral lunar eclipses this year.

Lunar eclipse 2020 timing in India: India will witness the second penumbral lunar eclipse for this year on the intervening night of June 5 and 6. The first penumbral lunar eclipse had been witnessed in India between January 10 and 11. This time, the eclipse is being termed the “Strawberry Moon Eclipse”, as the full moon which occurs at this time of the year is called the Strawberry Moon.

Strawberry Moon Eclipse 2020: Where will it be visible?

Time and Date has enlisted all the places where the eclipse will be visible. These places include Myanmar, South Africa, Nigeria, India, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Australia, Indonesia, Italy, Greece, Hungary, China, Japan, Russia, Belgium, Spain, the UK and France.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: When to watch

As per time and date, India can see the beginning of the eclipse at 11:15 pm on June 5. The eclipse will end at 2:34 am on June 6 in India, and the eclipse will attain the maximum stage at 12.54 pm. The eclipse will last for a total of 3 hours and 18 minutes. People in India will be able to see the entirety of the eclipse if the weather conditions permit and the sky remains clear.

Will Lunar Eclipse 2020 be visible in India?

According to Time and Date eclipses never come alone. Usually, a solar eclipse occurs two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse, usually leading to two eclipses in a row. However, sometimes, three eclipses occur in the same season and this is one of those times!

The Strawberry Moon eclipse is the first eclipse of this season and it will be followed by an Annular Solar eclipse on June 21, which will also be visible in India. Soon after, another penumbral lunar eclipse, the third of this year, will occur on July 5, which will not be visible from anywhere in India.