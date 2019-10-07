How to increase Ganges dolphin population? NMCG, WII and WWF-India come together to attempt turnaround

The National Aquatic Animal of India, ‘River Dolphin’ inhabits parts of the Ganges, Meghna and Brahmaputra rivers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organised a 1-day workshop on Saturday, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the Indian wing of World Wildlife Fund (WWF-India). The workshop was aimed at developing a charter that aims to enhance the population of the Ganges River Dolphin by 2030. The National Aquatic Animal of India, River Dolphin’s main habitat is the freshwater of the Ganga river and its tributaries. A government source states that the ‘River dolphin’ is a critically endangered species in the country. It has been included in the Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A report published in the Indian Express suggested that the total population of the Gangetic Dolphin ranges between 2,500-3,000. As much as 80 per cent of this population inhabits on the Ganga and its tributaries. The report citing the Director-General of the NMCG informed that the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has been working relentlessly towards the conservation and protection of the endangered species. According to the report the government body has said that they will be developing enabling policies for the integration of conservation of River Dolphins at both State and national level.

The SG and CEO of WWF-India, Ravi Singh told IE that they have lost the Yangtze River Dolphin species found in China. He further told the daily that the main focus should be aimed at protecting the remaining dolphin species in India including the Ganga River Dolphins and Indus River Dolphins.”

Notably, the National Aquatic Animal of India, ‘River Dolphin’ inhabits parts of the Ganges, Meghna and Brahmaputra rivers.

Amidst, rising global concerns in regard to climate change and the need to take actions to preserve our climate and battle pollution, the government has taken several actions in recent months over the need to be aware and alert about our flora and fauna. Prime Minister has been talking about the severeness of climate change and has urged people to eliminate single-use plastic from daily usage.

It is a well-known fact that the pollution in Ganga is adversely hampering its quality of water and making aquatic life suffer. Experts believe that in order to enhance the quality of water and help aquatic life thrive, government’s spreading awareness to keep the river clean is not enough and strict measures against those violating rules should be worked upon.