scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Kargil Vijay Diwas

How power outage forced NASA to fire up controls to contact International Space Station?

The issue put neither the astronauts or the station in any danger at any point and the backup systems took over to restore normal communications within 90 minutes, Space station program manager Joel Montalbano said.

Written by FE Online
NASA, NASA news, NASA loses contact with International Space Station, International Space Station, ISS, space station
Due to the outage, the mission control lost command, telemetry and voice communications with the station in orbit. (Image: NASA)

NASA on Tuesday briefly lost contact with the International Space Station due to a power outage at Nasa’s mission control in Houston. This led to the space agency relying on backup control systems. This marks the first time that the space agency had to fire up its backup systems to take control.

Due to the outage, the mission control lost command, telemetry and voice communications with the station in orbit. Upgrade work was ongoing in the buildings at Houston’s Johnson Space Center when the outage hit. The crew on the space station was informed of the issue via Russian communication systems within 20 minutes of the outage.

Also Read

The issue put neither the astronauts or the station in any danger at any point and the backup systems took over to restore normal communications within 90 minutes, Space station program manager Joel Montalbano said. “It wasn’t an issue on board. That was purely a ground problem,” he said.

Also Read

“We’ll better understand what happened and then take lessons learned and move forward,” Montalbano said, as per a report by The Guardian. “We knew this work was going on, and in preparation for that we have the backup command and control system that we would use if we have to close the centre for weather emergency, especially important during the hurricane season,” he added.

Also Read

NASA maintains a backup control center miles from Houston in the event of a hurricane or other disaster requiring evacuations. But in Tuesday’s case, the flight controllers stayed at Mission Control since the lights and air-conditioning still worked.

(With Agency Inputs)

More Stories on
My Leisure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 15:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS