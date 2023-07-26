How power outage forced NASA to fire up controls to contact International Space Station?

NASA on Tuesday briefly lost contact with the International Space Station due to a power outage at Nasa’s mission control in Houston. This led to the space agency relying on backup control systems. This marks the first time that the space agency had to fire up its backup systems to take control.

Due to the outage, the mission control lost command, telemetry and voice communications with the station in orbit. Upgrade work was ongoing in the buildings at Houston’s Johnson Space Center when the outage hit. The crew on the space station was informed of the issue via Russian communication systems within 20 minutes of the outage.

The issue put neither the astronauts or the station in any danger at any point and the backup systems took over to restore normal communications within 90 minutes, Space station program manager Joel Montalbano said. “It wasn’t an issue on board. That was purely a ground problem,” he said.

“We’ll better understand what happened and then take lessons learned and move forward,” Montalbano said, as per a report by The Guardian. “We knew this work was going on, and in preparation for that we have the backup command and control system that we would use if we have to close the centre for weather emergency, especially important during the hurricane season,” he added.

NASA maintains a backup control center miles from Houston in the event of a hurricane or other disaster requiring evacuations. But in Tuesday’s case, the flight controllers stayed at Mission Control since the lights and air-conditioning still worked.

(With Agency Inputs)