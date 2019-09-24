How clean is Ganga? Now, a mobile application to monitor holy river’s water and aquatic life

The mobile app will help field researchers in monitoring the aquatic population in the Ganga river.

Ganga River: The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun recently launched a mobile application named ‘Ganga Data Collector’ as a part of the ‘Biodiversity and Ganga Conservation’ project. The project was initiated by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The mobile app is designed to provide a complete data entry solution to the field researchers, helping them to monitor the aquatic population in the Ganga river.

This application will be used by the scientists of WII, Ganga Prahri volunteers and staff of the forest department in the 11 states of the Ganga Basin for faster collection of accurate and authentic data related to the water quality and aquatic life in the Ganga. There are possibilities that similar mobile applications might come into use in future for the physio-chemical test of other rivers across the country, an IE report Suggested.

The new application Ganga Data Collector was launched during at the WII campus which was hosting the second Endangered Species Recovery Programme last week.

According to a report, WII told IE that in the next phase, as many as 550 Ganga Prahris and staff of the forest departments of the states concerned will be trained. Development of the Android-based application was done under the supervision of Ruchi Badola and Niladri. Ruchi Badola is the head of Eco-development Planning & Participatory Management in WII and the Niladri project scientist.

As many as 11 states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Delhi are part of the Ganga basin.

The first phase of the training will include volunteers and staff of five Ganga states, which includes Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal having a Ganga stretches of over 2,200-km. While the second phase of training will include the staff of the other six states of the Ganga basin.

According to the scientists of Wildlife Institute of India, as many as 40 researchers are already present on the stretch of river Ganga, from Harsil in Uttarakhand to Nurpur in West Bengal. They have been equipped with kits of essential equipment to collect important data related to the quality of water, presence of different species of fishes, amphibians and reptiles, dolphins, birds, crocodiles and turtles, water level and weather. The information collected by them will be filed in data-sheets along with the information of date, time and location of collection data.