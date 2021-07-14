High Tide Flooding: How will the flooding outlook be in coming years?

Coastal communities across the U.S. continued seeing record-setting high-tide flooding in 2019 (Representative image/ Reuters)

High-tide flooding is increasingly becoming common due to years of relative sea level rise. It is often referred to as “nuisance” or “sunny day” flooding as well. High flooding occurs when tides reach anywhere from 1.75 to 2 feet above the daily average high tide and the water starts spilling onto the streets or bubbling up from storm drains. As sea level continues to rise, damaging floods which used to happen only during a storm now happen more regularly, such as full-moon tide or with a change in prevailing winds or currents.

Every year, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) records changes in high-tide flooding patterns from the previous year at 98 NOAA tide gauges along the U.S. coast which helps provide a flooding outlook for these locations for the coming year, as well as projections for the next several decades.

Coastal communities across the U.S. continued seeing record-setting high-tide flooding in 2019. It forced their residents and visitors to deal with flooded streets, shorelines and basements. Also, it indicates that the trend is expected to continue this year as well (2021) and not abating anytime soon.