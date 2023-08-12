scorecardresearch
Here’s how ISRO wished Russian counterpart Roscosmos for launch of its Moon mission Luna-25

With parallel aspirations, both India and Russia strive to secure the distinction of becoming the first nations to successfully touch down on the Moon’s southern pole.

Written by FE Online
In this photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna 25 automatic station is set at a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Image: AP)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, for the triumphant launch of their lunar endeavour, Luna-25. This mission marks Russia’s inaugural lunar landing in a span of 47 years. Notably, the Russian venture coincides with India’s own lunar pursuit, Chandrayaan-3, as both missions set their sights on achieving a lunar surface landing by August 23.

In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, ISRO expressed its felicitations to Roscosmos, and said, “Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25. Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journeys. Wishes for (India’s) Chandrayaan-3 & (Russia’s) Luna-25 missions to achieve their goals.”

The Lunar Mission Race

Launched in the early hours on Friday, the Russian spacecraft is anticipated to embark on a 5.5-day journey to approach the vicinity of the Moon. According to reports, Luna-25 is projected to commence its journey by entering Earth’s orbit, subsequently transitioning to a lunar orbit, culminating in a controlled descent onto the lunar surface.

It’s noteworthy that only three countries have thus far achieved the remarkable feat of landing on the Moon: the former Soviet Union, the United States, and China. This collective endeavor of lunar exploration marks a pivotal milestone in humanity’s quest for celestial knowledge and discovery.

(With PTI Inputs)

ISRO
First published on: 12-08-2023 at 10:46 IST

