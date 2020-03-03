Here is what ISRO’s new geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 can do

The satellite launch will take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota

As the date of launch nears, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a tweet has revealed what its geo Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1 can do. According to the organisation, the satellite is expected to help in providing real-time imaging of the planet Earth. The image will be taken from its 36,000 km orbital home. These images are likely to help in various sectors and its applications will be utilised in mineralogy, agriculture, forestry as well as disaster warning among others, said ISRO. The satellite operating from geostationary orbit will be providing real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent that too at frequent intervals along with cloud-free conditions.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching its Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) through its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) and will be launched on March 5, 2020. While the timing of launch given by the organisation is 5:43 PM, it is subjected to change depending on the weather conditions, ISRO had earlier said in a statement. The satellite launch will take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. Any individual, who wants to witness the launch, can register with ISRO on their website. According to ISRO, this is the first observation satellite for the planet.

The space research organisation has planned another five satellite launches for the next financial year. This will be inclusive of two navigation satellites and three communication satellites. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (2019-20) annual report, the organisation has introduced the Geo Imaging Satellite for the first time and it has planned the launch of 10 earth observation (EO) satellites for FY21. In the current fiscal, ISRO finalised 6 earth observation satellites where two are still due for launch.