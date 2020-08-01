Heavy to very heavy rains likely in Mumbai between August 3-5

The places likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, apart from Mumbai, are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts.
Mumbai and some other districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places from August 3 till August 5, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.
The places likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, apart from Mumbai, are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts.
Places in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Sangli and Aurangabad are likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 5, the IMD forecast added. As per IMD classification, “heavy to very heavy rainfall” means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.