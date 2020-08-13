Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm alert issued for next 2-3 days for these states — check full forecast

For the next 2 to 3 days, there is also a forecast of widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall for the states of Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (File photo)

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert on Thursday saying that a large part of the country is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two-three days, a PTI report said.

For the next two to three days, a forecast for widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for these regions of north India – Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

PTI quoted the IMD as saying that in the next 24 hours, there’s a chance of moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan.

For the next 2 to 3 days, there is also a forecast of widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall for the states of Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The IMD release added that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Gujarat in the next 2 to 3 days and central Maharashtra’s ghat areas in the next 24 hours.

The weather department further said that a low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

Heavy rains in several parts of the country area will be due to a monsoon trough combined with a convergence of southwesterly winds with moisture from the Arabian Sea in the next two days, the report added.

In western India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Goa, Konkan, ghats of central Maharashtra during the next 4 to 5 days, the IMD said.