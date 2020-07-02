Heavy rains over Maharashtra, Karnataka expected over next 5 days; IMD issues warning

A widespread rainfall activity that too with very heavy falls in some parts of Maharashtra alongside the west coast is expected.

Heavy rainfall to take place over the Konkan coast! Monitoring the wind conditions over the Konkan coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning over the Karnataka region till July 5. According to a tweet by new agency ANI, CS Patil, Director, IMD Bangalore has said that a yellow alert has been issued for Udupi districts, Dakshina and Uttara Kannada for today and July 4 and 5. As for July 3, the department has raised an orange alert for Karnataka. It is to note that while yellow alert is an update on the rainfall, orange alert is issued when the department is asking people to prepare themselves for the heavy rainfall.

Not only Karnataka, but Maharashtra too will experience heavy rainfall in some parts, according to the statistics shown on the IMD website informing about the rainfall in the next 3 days. A widespread rainfall activity that too with very heavy falls in some parts of Maharashtra alongside the west coast is expected, read the IMD statement. It also informed that very heavy falls which are usually greater than 20 cm are also likely on the complete Konkon coast and Goa, especially on July 3. Central part of Maharashtra is expected to witness heavy downpour on July 4.

Apart from Konkan Coast, IMD is also expecting rainfall (can be scattered or isolated heavily) across some regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and East Uttar Pradesh. The intensity is likely to increase over the next two days. This will be mainly caused due to high convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds, that too at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea, the departure said. The rains will intensify over northwest India and central India from July 3. It also informed about two cyclonic circulations lying over Gujarat and East Uttar Pradesh which is expected to meander by July 4.