Heavy rainfall in parts of western Uttar Pradesh

Districts like Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut have received heavy downpour since Sunday morning. (Representational image: PTI)

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in some districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, inundating several areas, and led to the cancellation of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s rally in Budhana town.

Districts like Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut have received heavy downpour since Sunday morning. This has led to waterlogging and electricity supply disruption is several parts of these districts.

Yadav was supposed to address a Kashyap community rally in Budhana, but it had to be cancelled as the venue is submerged in rainwater, the Samajwadi Party’s Muzaffarnagar unit president, Parmod Kumar Tyagi, said.