Heavy rainfall alert issued for Mumbai, Pune, coastal Maharashtra areas — check detailed forecast

Published: August 11, 2020 7:01 PM

Mumbai weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast has predicted that Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate rains, and the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri may get heavy rains.

A motorist rides through a waterlogged road near the swollen Masunda Lake following incessant rains, in Thane, Mumbai. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Mumbai weather update: The weather department issued a warning of heavy rainfall for Mumbai and places of coastal Maharashtra till August 15 on Tuesday.

PTI quoted an IMD official as saying that a similar forecast for heavy rainfall has been issued for Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts as well till August 15.

Forecast of light to moderate rainfall has been issued for districts in north Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Deputy director general of Mumbai IMD office KS Hosalikar told PTI that dense clouds have been seen in the coastal areas and the ghat sections of Maharashtra and heavy rainfall is expected in these areas and in central Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

