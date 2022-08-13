Heavy rainfall alert for several Chhattisgarh districts tomorrow

Several districts of Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Gariaband, Raipur, Durg and Dhamtari districts may witness heavy spells of showers with thunderstorms at one or two places in the next 48 hours, said H P Chandra, a meteorologist at Raipur’s meteorological centre.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Balodabazar and Mahasamund districts in the next 48 hours, he added.

The rainfall warning was issued at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

“A low pressure area lies over north Bay of Bengal. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards. The monsoon trough now passes through centre of depression over northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, Erinpura, Kota, Satna, Daltonganj, Digha and thence southwards to the centre of low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. These activities are likely to result in heavy rainfall in four divisions- Raipur, Durg, Bastar and Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh till August 15,” Chandra said in a statement.

An average rainfall of 762.9 mm has been recorded in Chhattisgarh till Friday since June 1, as per the state revenue department.

The highest rainfall of 1,778.4 mm was recorded in Bijapur district while the Surguja district witnessed the lowest average rainfall of 302.7 mm during this period.

At least 63 people have died in rain-related incidents and other natural calamities between June 1 and August 11 as southern and central regions were battered by rain, an official said.

As many as 55 houses were completely destroyed while 471 were partially damaged as a result of rainfall during the same period while ten relief camps were set up in rain-affected districts, he said.

Rainfall-related incidents have also claimed the lives of 340 cattle in the state since June 1.

“Of 63 deaths reported since June 1, 35 were caused by lightning, 22 took place due to drowning and six due to snake bite,” the official said.

The districts of Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Mungeli and Kondagaon received heavy rains in the last two days, he said.