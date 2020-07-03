Heavy rain lashes Mumbai: Orange alert issued by IMD for next 48 hrs

Apart from Mumbai, isolated heavy rains have also been predicted in the Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra in the next 48 hours

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and its adjoining districts! In tune with the Indian Meteorological Department’s (MED) prediction, heavy rains lashed Mumbai today. The heavy rain in the central parts of the city as well as suburban areas left the city drenched and led to large scale waterlogging in the area. Earlier, IMD had forecast heavy rains in the city on Friday as well as Saturday and issued an Orange alert in the city for the next two days. In addition to it, IMD has issued the Red alert warning in the Raigad area along with forecasting heavy lashes of rain in Palghar, Thane and other interior parts of Maharashtra.

Till 11:30 AM in the morning today, the Colaba area had registered a rainfall of 15.6 cm while the Santacruz area had experienced the rainfall of 6.1 cm, according to the date released by the IMD.

Many areas of the city have very heavy rainfall today and in the last 3 hours Colaba has experienced 15.6 cm and Santa cruz has received 6.1 cm of rainfall, the statement issued by the IMD on its twitter handle read. IMD also warned that more heavy rains are expected in the next three hours in most places of the city.

Apart from Mumbai, isolated heavy rains have also been predicted in the Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra in the next 48 hours, IMD tweeted another statement. Rainfalls have also been forecast in Gujarat on Saturday and Sunday. Normal monsoon has been predicted by the Weather department this year. With the prediction of normal monsoon, the kharif sowing has also touched record highs this year. While most other economic engines of the economy are clogged due to the impact of Coronavirus pandemic, the agriculture sector is expected to play the leading role in pulling the growth of the nation up.