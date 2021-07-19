Heavy rain batters coastal Karnataka, red alert issued in three coastal districts till July 20

The India Meteorological Department has also advised fishermen against venturing into the rough sea. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Roads and residential areas in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and several districts of Karnataka were left under water after heavy rain battered the state’s coastal regions on Sunday. Overflowing water on the Chelyadka bridge that connects Kunjoorupanja with Panaje stopped vehicular traffic in Puttur, leading to villagers in Gummategadde, Ajjikallu, Olathadka, and Kapikadu getting stranded.

Overflowing stormwater drains in the coastal areas also inundated roads. Dakshina Kannada has received 1,769 mm rainfall from the beginning of the monsoon season till July 17, according to government data. An estimated 4,000 electricity poles as well as 200 transformers have been damaged since April. The Udupi district administration also shifted flood-affected people to safer areas. Houses in Karandadi, Mallar, Majoor, and Uliyaru were under water.

Sedam, Kalagi, and Chittapur taluks of Kalaburagi have also heavy rainfall and thunderstorms since Sunday. The incessant rainfall over the past week has led to the water levels in the Kagina and Kamalavati rivers rising. Two Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited workers had to be rescued in Kadajji village in Davangere after heavy rainfall submerged their office was submerged on Saturday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also advised fishermen against venturing into the rough sea.

The Met department has forecast the state, especially the coastal and Malnad districts, would continue to witness heavy rainfall till July 23. The administration has sounded a red alert for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 am on July 20, which will be followed by an orange alert till July 23.

The weather bureau has also predicted light-to-moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers over South-Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura. Widespread light-to-moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers have also been predicted over Bidar, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagar, Ballari, and Belagavi districts. A similar weather pattern is expected in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts in the coming days.