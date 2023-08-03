Heaviest animal on Earth? No, it’s NOT blue whale – Read all about 1,50,000-kg candidate from Peru!

The heaviest animal on the planet- blue whale may have a rival species that lived around 40 millions years ago. The species is named Perucetus colossus by the scientists who have been studying its fossils for 13 years. This old member weighed close to 200 tonnes, that is, around 1,50,000 kilograms.

Scientists have been digging the fossil, which was found in the desert in southern Peru, and that’s how the animal is named after the country, Peru. So far, they have successfully engraved 13 vertebrae, four ribs and part of a hip bone of this whale.