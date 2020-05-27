Delhi records hottest May day since 2002, Churu sizzles at 50 degrees Celsius; Heavy rain alert for Assam, Meghalaya

Most parts of north India are reeling under sweltering heatwave. Rajasthan’s Churu is simmering at 50 degrees Celsius.

Weather Update, Heatwave news: Even as Delhi and other parts of north and west India is witnessing intense heat wave, the weather department has issued alert for heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya. Assam is already facing flash floods in several areas which has affected lakhs of people.

Delhi recorded its hottest day in 18 years as the mercury touched 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Most parts of north India are reeling under sweltering heatwave. Rajasthan’s Churu is simmering at 50 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT department, this is the second-highest maximum temperature in Churu district in May in the last 10 years.

IN PICS: Heat wave across northern India! 7 states on IMD red alert

Churu sizzles at 50 degrees Celsius

Other cities in Rajasthan like Bikaner, Gangangar, Kota and Jaipur are also experiencing severe heat with the maximum temperatures hovering in the range of 45-47 degrees Celsius. The weather office has predicted severe heat wave conditions in Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts during the next 24 hours, news agency PTI reported.

Allahabad hottest place in Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius as severe heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the region. The weather department said that the condition is likely to prevail of a three to four days more.

Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Faizabad divisions also experienced above normal temperatures.

Rain red-alert for Assam, Meghalaya

While north and west India is witnessing intense heatwave conditions, the IMD has issued a red-colour coded rain alert from May 26-28 for Assam and Meghalaya. There is a forecast of very heavy rainfall in these two states. Arunachal Pradesh has already been witnessing continuous rains since the past couple of days.

“Red-colour coded warning has been issued to Assam and Meghalaya for the next three days,” PTI quoted IMD director general Mrurunjay Mohapatra, as saying.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is likely to get delayed by a few days. As per the IMD, monsoon may hit Kerala on June 5, four days after its normal onset date.