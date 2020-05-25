Heat wave in Delhi, IMD issues red alert! India witnessed highest temperature of the year in last two days

The heat wave will subside from May 28.

Heat wave in Delhi: IMD issues red alert for Delhi and most northern states in the wake of the severe heat wave! The week has begun hotter than an oven for Delhiites! On Sunday, Delhi recorded maximum temperature close to about 45 degrees Celsius across most areas of the city. Now, it seems like Delhiites have to brace for hotter days this week.

Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre stated, “India has now seen the highest temperature of the year 47.6 in the last two days. The heat wave will subside from May 28, as easterly winds start blowing in northern parts of the region.”

Heat wave maximum temperature in India

The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert. This red alert has been issued to signal a severe heat wave across Delhi for two consecutive days, namely, Monday and Tuesday. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan have also been issued red alerts by IMD for May 25 and May 26. An orange warning has been issued for the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh.

Heat wave in Delhi, northern India: What it means for people

What does this severe heat wave and IMD red alert mean for people living in these places? To start with, gear up for staying indoors and avoid any kind of exposure to heat at this time. In the IMD advisory, people have been directed to stay hydrated through the day and drink water to keep cool. This will help to prevent dehydration. Keep in mind that children and elderly people are more prone to dehydration and therefore, extra care should be taken to ensure that they stay hydrated through the day and avoid direct heat exposure during the dates that have been mentioned by the IMD.

What exactly is a heat wave?

When the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees Celsius or more, the IMD issues red alert as it anticipates a severe heat wave. In fact, there is a colour coded system of warning that the IMD issues to indicate the scale of intensity in the weather system.

While heat wave conditions prevail across the northern parts of India, it may be recalled that scientists had warned earlier at the beginning of the year that 2020 would rank among the 10 warmest years on record based on the weather conditions of the first two months of the year.