Heat waves likely in for north India between April and June as La Nina conditions weaken

Summer 2021: North India, specifically Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, is likely to witness a hotter than normal summer this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Similar conditions would also prevail in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The information was shared by the IMD in its seasonal outlook for temperatures in India for the months of April to June. In Delhi, Odisha, west UP and west Rajasthan, the maximum temperature would exceed the normal temperature by between 0.30 and 0.62 degrees Celsius for the duration of the season, the IMD added.

In other parts of the country, however, that is the central, eastern and southern peninsular regions, the normal day temperature would prevail.

The La Nina conditions, during which a colder than normal surface temperature is prevalent over the Pacific Ocean and which favour cool conditions, are weakening now, even though they are expected to continue till June. This is also a reason why conditions are becoming favourable for heat wave conditions.

The past week has seen several places in north and northwest India, like Rajasthan, Mumbai, coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as Odisha, recording maximum temperatures that surpass 40 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD forecast, normal heat waves could be experienced in 10 states, including Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Active thunderstorms are also likely during these three months, leading to above normal temperatures during night in most southern states, the forecast added. The rest of the country is expected to have normal night temperatures during this period.

Rising heat: Global scenario

The rising heat and warming up of the planet is a major issue the global community is facing as a whole. As per a NASA report earlier this year, the global average surface temperature in 2020 had tied with 2016 as the warmest year on record. The report had further stated that 2020 had in fact out-edged 2016 in terms of temperature, but since the difference was within the margin of error of the analysis, the years were tied for the warmest spot.

NASA also stated that since the late 19th century, the average temperature of the Earth has increased by 1.2 degrees Celsius, indicating the huge impact that human activities are causing on the balance in the atmosphere. Due to this, ice sheets and sea ice are being lost at a rapid pace, leading to a rise in the level of the sea. This is also what is causing longer as well as more intense heat waves.

Meanwhile, US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also carried out a study, which found that 2020 was the second warmest year on record, only beaten by 2016. The difference could be due to the varied baselines that the two agencies use for their analysis, as well as the fact that NOAA does not infer temperatures at the poles.

However, for 2021, NASA was predicting the La Nina conditions’ cooling effect at the end of 2020 to lead to slightly cooler temperatures this year. This was also reflected in the UK Met Office’s prediction that 2021 would be cooler globally as compared to 2020. But it also stated that despite the marginally cooler temperatures, 2021 would still fall among the six warmest years on record.

This seems to be now be reflected, at least in India, by the temperatures the northern regions are witnessing. While India witnessed quite a cold winter till around mid-February, the weather conditions switched rapidly, bringing a sudden onset of warmer temperatures without people having been prepared for it. The sudden change is certainly a cause for concern, since the temperatures are rising to about 40 degrees Celsius and April has just begun, leaving people wondering about what would happen when peak summer presents itself in June.