Heat wave in Mumbai! IMD issues alert for two days in the region

According to IMD’s seven days forecast on Sunday the heatwave expected can take temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.

It’s not officially summers in most states of India but at 36.6 degrees Celsius, Mumbai is reeling under a heatwave. A yellow alert was issued by the Indian meteorological department for the north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane, Raigan areas for the next two days.

IMD’s automatic weather station in Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees, six degrees above normal. Warmer weather conditions continued in the day for Sunday. The night temperatures are expected to rise to 24 degrees for the next two days. On Sunday, minimum temperature was a degree above normal at 22.5 degrees. The mean temperature for March is 21.4 degrees.

This is the second time this month Mumbai’s maximum temperature crossed 38 degrees mark after touching 38.9 degrees Celsius. March last year had maximum day time temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave warnings are issued when the temperature coastal region reaches 37 degrees and departure from normal is between 4.5 to 6.4 degrees. When the rise in temperature persists for two more days at more than one station, then a heat wave is declared for the region. If the departure crosses the 6.5 degrees mark, then the weather bureau issues a severe heat wave conditions.