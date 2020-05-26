Heat wave continues in UP; Allahabad sizzles at 47.1 deg C

The temperatures were markedly above normal over Varanasi and Faizabad divisions and appreciably above normal in the remaining divisions of the state, the MeT office said. (File photo)

Heat wave conditions continued unabated at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with Allahabad being the hottest place in the state at 47.1 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Such conditions are likely to continue for another three-four days over the state, it added.

Heat wave conditions continued unabated at a few places over the state. There was a severe heat wave at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, the MeT office said.

It said Allahabad continued to be the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum of 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures rose appreciably over Gorakhpur and Faizabad divisions, it said.

The temperatures were markedly above normal over Varanasi and Faizabad divisions and appreciably above normal in the remaining divisions of the state, the MeT office said.

The weather will most likely remain dry over West UP and rain or thundershower is very likely at isolated places over East UP on Wednesday, it said.

The MeT office warned of a duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over East UP on Wednesday.