Have written to Union Power Min to close polluting thermal power stations around Delhi: Satyendar Jain

October 14, 2020 4:50 PM

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said he has written to the Union power minister seeking closure of 11 thermal power stations around the national capital, which contribute majorly to pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said he has written to the Union power minister seeking closure of 11 thermal power stations around the national capital, which contribute majorly to pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring areas. Interacting with reporters here, he also asserted that the Delhi government is serious about the matter of pollution and all thermal power plants in the city have been closed in the last few years.

“Thermal power stations are a major contributing factor in causing pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas. We have closed all such stations as curbing pollution is high on our priority. And, we have written to the Union power minister, seeking closing of polluting thermal power stations around the national capital,” he said. Jain, who holds the portfolios of both health and power departments, said there are 13 such stations out of which two were earlier closed.

The Delhi government in order to reduce pollution had closed the Indraprastha station in 2009, followed by the Rajghat station in 2015 and the Badarpur thermal power plant in 2018, he said.

