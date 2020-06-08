Earthquake of 2.1 magnitude hits Gurugram, tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit Gurugram on Monday afternoon.
Gurugram Earthquake, Gurgaon Earthquake: A low intensity earthquake hit Gurugram in Haryana on Monday afternoon. “An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit Gurugram, Haryana today at 1300 hours,” National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at a depth of 18 km, the agency said.
The tremors were felt in some parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas also.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have recorded at least 14 earthquakes of low or medium intensity since April.
As per the seismic map of India, Delhi lies on Zone IV. As per the National Center for Seismology, earthquakes in Zones IV and V can be destructive or worse.
More detail are awaited.
