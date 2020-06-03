Gujarati radio enthusiast gets response from SpaceX Crew Dragon’s astronauts during a class!

According to him, the capsule must have passed over Ahmedabad for frequencies to match. Image: ANI

In a rather interesting turn of events, a ham radio enthusiast said that he received a response from SpaceX Crew Dragon’s astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. According to tweet by ANI, Adhir Saiyadh was just taking a class when the incident took place. Saiyadh was on a video call with a student and was trying to explain how to connect to the International Space Station. The 58-year old engineer when trying to explain his student got a response from Dragon Capsule which was reportedly docked with the orbital outpost four days ago.

Saiyadh told ANI that while explaining, his student asked him if it was possible to connect to the ISS. This led to Saiyadh trying to connect while he was still on video call. It was coincidental that the call actually connected as the frequency matched and he got a response from the Crew Dragon’s astronauts while on a video call. According to him, the capsule must have passed over Ahmedabad for frequencies to match and call connection, ANI said.

It is to note that earlier this week, two astronauts had flown to the International Space Station which is the world’s only space-based laboratory. The lab is around 400 km above in the Earth’s orbit. For the first time, NASA has sent astronauts in a private spaceship named Crew Dragon built by SpaceX. Space X is founded by Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, NASA has sent its astronauts in an American spaceship after nine years. Earlier it used to have a fleet of five spaceships which operated till 2011. While two spaceships crashed, NASA retired its Discovery, Atlantis, and Endeavour spaceships in July 2011. Since then it has been using Russian spaceships for exploration and other missions. Recently, the organisation decided to go for private American players and hired SpaceX and Boeing for shuttles.