  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat: 3.1 magnitude tremor recorded in Kutch; No casualty

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the region due to the tremor, district administration officials said.

Written by PTI
Its epicentre was near Rapar village. (Repesentative image)
Its epicentre was near Rapar village. (Repesentative image)

A tremor of 3.1 magnitude hit Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday morning, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

Its epicentre was near Rapar village.

“A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded at 10.16 am on Friday with its epicentre 16 km South-Southeast (SSW) of Rapar in Kutch. It was recorded at a depth of 19.1 km,” said the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in a statement.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the region due to the tremor, district administration officials said.

Kutch district is located in a “very high-risk seismic zone,” as per the state disaster management authority.

The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.