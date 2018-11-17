GSAT-29 satellite pushed higher into orbit: ISRO

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 10:15 PM

India's latest communication satellite GSat-29 was successfully pushed up to its intended orbit during its third orbit raising activity, said a top official of ISRO on Saturday.

GSAT 29, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, communication satellite, indian communication satellite, science newsIndia’s latest communication satellite GSAT-29. (Photo: ISRO)

India’s latest communication satellite GSat-29 was successfully pushed up to its intended orbit during its third orbit raising activity, said a top official of ISRO on Saturday. Speaking to IANS, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said: “The GSat-29 satellite orbit was raised successfully. There will be no more orbit raising activity. The satellite will drift gently to its final position.”

He said the satellite’s antennas were deployed. “Everything is fine with the satellite,” said a happy sounding Sivan.

