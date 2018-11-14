GSAT-29 launch: Historic day as ISRO launches GSLV-MK-III D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite

The satellite was successfully launched at 5.08 pm on November 14. (ANI)

GSAT-29 launch: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched India’s latest communication satellite GSAT-29 onboard the second developmental flight GSLV-MkII D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Here is the video of GSLV-MK-III D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite launch:

GSLV MkIII-D2 would inject the satellite into Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) with required inclination to the equator. The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) or about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II, using the onboard propulsion system, and it may take a few days after separation from launcher to reach its orbital slot, ISRO said on its website. The spacecraft will be located at 55 E longitude.

Stating that GSLV MkIII is a three-stage heavy lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO, the space agency had explained that the vehicle has two solid strap-ons as the first stage, a liquid propellant core as second stage and a cryogenic as third stage. Compared to solid and liquid stages, the C25 cryogenic stage is more efficient as well as complex.

GSAT-29 carried Ka and Ku band high throughput transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users, including in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realising future advanced satellites, according to the space agency, ISRO.

Weighed about 3,424 kg, the GSAT-29 has been designed for a mission life of 10 years.

Cyclone ‘Gaja’, which was earlier forecast to cross the coast between Chennai and Sriharikota, later changed course and the ISRO slated the launch for 5.08 pm subject to the weather. The space agency had not ruled out the postponement in case of non-conducive conditions.