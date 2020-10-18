  • MORE MARKET STATS

GRAP effect: Fines worth Rs 11.15 lakh on polluters in Noida

By: |
October 18, 2020 7:47 AM

On Saturday, the air quality index in parts of Noida remained in the "very poor" category, according to government agencies.

Authority said road stretches measuring 47 kilometres were sprinkled with water. (Representative image)

The Noida Authority on Saturday said it issued penalties worth Rs 11,15,000 on various private contractors and entities for flouting anti-air pollution guidelines and rules here.

It said the action has been taken as per the guidelines of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into force on Thursday amid deteriorating air quality in the Delhi NCR.

Related News

“Four contractors were issued fines by the water department totalling Rs 4 lakh for laying pipelines in violation of the rules. Fourteen people were issued fines totalling Rs 3,50,000 for violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” the Authority said in a statement.

The public health department also imposed fines on private contractors engaged in mechanical sweeping of roads and door-to-door collection of garbage for laxity in their work, it stated.

“Mechanical sweeping agency Chennai MSW was penalised Rs 1 lakh for irresponsible work and laxity, while AG Enviro, the contractor for door-to-door garbage collection, was also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh and sanitation contractor Onex Rs 25,000,” the Authority said.

“The combined fines worth Rs 11,15,000 were issued on Saturday,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the Authority said road stretches measuring 47 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 220 kilometres of road stretches on 55 routes were cleaned mechanically.

Footpaths and streets measuring 60 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it added.

On Saturday, the air quality index in parts of Noida remained in the “very poor” category, according to government agencies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. GRAP effect Fines worth Rs 11.15 lakh on polluters in Noida
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Graded response plan fails to help Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’
2Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD
3Winter 2020 could be colder than usual in north India, warns IMD amid COVID19 pandemic