Govt panel lifts ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect

“Based on this forecast and prediction, the sub-committee on GRAP has decided that the measures under ‘Very Poor’ category of GRAP including the ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR be lifted with immediate effect,” the order said.

Written by PTI
The ban on the use of diesel generator sets was enforced in October 2021, along with other measures to check air pollution.
A sub-committee of the Centre’s air quality panel on Thursday lifted the ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, observing that air quality has improved in the last few days and is expected to get better in the coming days.

According to an order, the sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) met on Wednesday and reviewed the status of air quality, after which it was decided that the measures under ‘very poor’ category of GRAP, including the ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR, be lifted with immediate effect.

“It was observed that the AQI in the last 4 to 5 days has been between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ category and a meeting was convened to review the status on February 16. As per the inputs received from the representative from IMD during the meeting, the air quality in Delhi is not likely to reach the very poor category and is expected to get better in the coming days due to improved meteorological conditions favouring dispersion of pollutants.

