Google Doodle to celebrate 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai, father of India’s space program

Vikram Sarabhai is considered as the father of Indian space and research programs.

Google on Monday decorated its homepage with a Doodle, to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai the stalwart of Indian science. The Doodle has a white-blue portrayed of Vikram Sarabhai with representations of space and objects relevant to science. The Google Doodle was illustrated by Pavan Rajurkar, a Mumbai based artist. Vikram Sarabhai is referred as the father of Indian space and research programs, had established Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) under the Government of India in 1962 which later became Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Vikram Sarabhai was a great institution builder and established or helped to establish a large number of institutions in diverse fields.

“Among one of his greatest achievements was the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). He successfully pursued and convinced the government about the importance of a space programme for a developing country like India after the Russian Sputnik launch,” ISRO mentioned.

It was Sarabhai who started a project for the fabrication and launch of an Indian satellite. And due to his benevolent efforts, the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was put in orbit in 1975 from a Russian Cosmodrome.

Remembering Vikram Sarabhai and his contribution in the field of science in India, President Kovind paid homage and wrote on Twitter, “On the occasion of birth centenary of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, we all remember him. Considered the father of our space programme, Dr Sarabhai was a stalwart of Indian science. He built several institutions; mentored & inspired generations of scientists. We cherish his services and his legacy.”

A famous quote by Vikram Sarabhai emphasising the importance of Space research “There are people who question the relevance of space activities in a developing nation like India. There is no ambiguity of purpose to us. We do not fantasize to competing with the economically advanced nations in the exploration of space. But we understand that in order to play a meaningful role nationally, and in the community of nations, we must be second to none when it is about the implementation and application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society.”

Vikram Sarabhai founded a community science centre out of his interest in science education at Ahmedabad in 1966. The centre is called the Vikram A Sarabhai Community Science Centre now.

Sarabhai’s remarkable contributions in boosting science education in India will always be cherished. He helped in the establishment of some of the most well-known institutions. Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad; Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad; Community Science Centre, Ahmedabad; Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL), Jaduguda, Jharkhand are among the top institutions that were established by Sarabhai.