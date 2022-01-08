Google Doodle celebrates Stephen Hawking’s birthday with special video — watch scientist narrate his life and works

Hawking, born in a family of physicians in England’s Oxford had deep interest in the universe from a young age

Google Doodle celebrates Stephen Hawking’s birthday: Google celebrated the 80th birth anniversary of renowned late English theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author, Stephen Hawking with a specially curated Doodle. The animated video designed after approval by his associates takes users through the life and works of Hawking with the narration in his voice. In the doodle Google describes him as one among history’s ‘most influential scientific minds’

Hawking, born in a family of physicians in England’s Oxford had deep interest in the universe from a young age. At the age of 21 he was diagnosed with a slowly progressing neurodegenerative disease that got him completely wheelchair bound over the years. He lost his speech and switched to speech-generating device. “Although I had to speak through a computer, in my mind I am free.” he says in the video

Hawking’s theories on black holes, Big Bang revolutionised modern Physics. Moreover, his book “Brief History of Time” made the science about cosmos accessible to millions of readers worldwide, Google said. His goal was ‘complete understanding of the universe’ and his understanding said, ‘perfection doesn’t exist, even black holes are not completely black after all.’

His scientific works included gravitational singularity theorems in respect to general relativity and predictions that black holes emit radiations. He was a supporter of many worlds interpretations as in quantum mechanics.

Hawkings was the first to set out a theory of cosmology explained by general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics. In 2002, BBC included Hawkings in 100 Greatest Britons. He was also awarded the presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian award. Several buildings are built on his name. After living with motor neurone disease for more than 50 years, he died in 2018.

The video ends with his words, ‘Be Brave, Be curious, Be determined to overcome the odds. It can be done.’