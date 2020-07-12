Good news! Rare C/2020 F3 comet to be visible in India from next week; details

The comet C/2020 F3 which was discovered by NASA’s Near Earth Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) telescope in March this year will start coming close to the Earth from July 22-July 23

Amidst the gloom and pal of Coronavirus pandemic all round, good news for space enthusiasts and star gazers! Star gazers who steadfastly wait to catch a glimpse of rare heavenly and space bodies will be able to view a rare comet to their heart’s content from the beginning of the next week. The comet named C/2020 F3 which has been recently discovered in the month of March, will be visible for full view from July 14 onwards.

From July 14, a comet discovered on March 27 named C/2020 F3 will appear in the North Western sky,Dr. Subhendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Odisha told news agency ANI.

What is more interesting about the soon going to be visible comet is the fact that apart from veteran sky gazers and space enthusiasts, common man who has never had much of an interest in the heavenly bodies will also be able to see the comet first hand. Unlike a majority of such sightings which need an additional device in the form of a telescope or special eye gear, this comet will be clearly visible to the naked eye. However, people possessing a telescope will certainly be in a more enviable situation as according to experts, telescopes and other aids can enhance the visibility of such heavenly objects in the sky.

Moreover, the newly discovered comet is also not expected to dodge the enthusiastic eye of the gazers or play some elusive games as the comet will be clearly visible for more than 20 minutes in the sky which has very less chances of getting missed even by amateur stargazers. To add to it, the comet will be visible for more than a fortnight everyday at the same spot, according to the official.

The comet C/2020 F3 which was discovered by NASA's Near Earth Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) telescope in March this year will start coming close to the Earth from July 22-July 23 but it will be visible from the next week onwards only due to its huge size, IE reported