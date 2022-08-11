Glorious picture of twinkling star cluster captured by Hubble telescope stuns netizens

The James Webb Space Telescope has been capturing amazing images of the universe using its infrared cameras. These images have provided scientists with a wealth of data that they can use to solve various mysteries. However, the predecessor – Hubble Space Telescope – has come up with the latest picture to surprise the experts with a new picture.

The two space agencies that manage Hubble, NASA and ESA, revealed the details of a star cluster known as NGC 6638, which is located in the constellation Sagittarius.

Although the Hubble telescope doesn’t have the same capabilities as the James Webb telescope, two of its cameras were able to capture the image.

Although the cluster contains millions of stars, it was not possible to study them individually due to the advanced technology used by the Hubble telescope. Also, due to the telescope’s proximity to the cluster, the image was not distorted.

The discovery of the star cluster has been regarded as one of the most popular discoveries by researchers. It has also contributed to the number of new cosmic bodies that the Hubble telescope has been able to study in the past few years.

While the Hubble telescope provided scientists with a deeper understanding of the stars in the star cluster, the James Webb telescope will now be able to study the interiors of these stellar objects in depth. This new technology will allow scientists to gain a deeper understanding of how cosmic history was made.

According to Lamiya Mowla, the lead author of a study released by the University of Toronto, the advancements made by the Hubble telescope have allowed researchers to improve their methods of studying galaxies. He also noted that the telescope’s 3D-DASH system has allowed them to achieve better imaging.

The Hubble telescope has been instrumental in many of the most popular discoveries made by astronomers. Even after being in operation for over 30 years, the telescope continues to impress people. Recently, it was able to capture the biggest near-infrared image ever taken by the telescope.