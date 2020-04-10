Global Warming: Animal ecosystems staring at collapse by 2030

Risk of local extinction of various species will rise substantially with the increase in temperature. (Representative image)

Emission of the green house at the current levels will cause catastrophe in most parts of the world with some ecosystems expected to collapse by 2030, a new research published in the Nature journal has found. The scientists of the research team have predicted that the earth may heat up to 4 degree celsius by 2100 leaving various species and their populations vulnerable, AFP reported.

Models show that the population of varied animals will be rendered vulnerable to more heat than their bodies can survive, Alex Pigot from University College London’s Centre for Biodiversity and Environment told AFP. He added that the risk of local extinction of various species will rise substantially with the increase in temperature. The research has estimated that 73 per cent of the total species on the planet will face unprecedented warming at the current level of carbon emissions.

However, controlling the overall warming of the planet even by as few as 2 degrees may limit the damage to the ecosystems of the species substantially. The model, which assumes the warming of the planet upto 4 per cent, has estimated that 15 percent species will face irreversible damage to their ecosystems. However, limiting the global warming up to 2 per cent as accorded by the UN Paris Climate deal, only 2 percent species will face the onslaught of extinction, the research has found.

The study notes that unprecedented events are already taking place in some parts of the world including the mass bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef. Occupying a tiny fraction of the ocean, Coral reef supports more than a quarter of the aquatic species. The research has also predicted unprecedented temperature events in the tropical oceans before 2030. With the planet having already crossed the mark of 1 degree Celsius from pre-industrial time temperatures, the aim to limit it to 2 degree celsius seems fraught with challenges.