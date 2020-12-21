Geological Survey of India set to fast track collection of geoscientific data for mining and mineral sector; Details

This initiative of the organisation will include several activities.

Geological Survey of India: Geological Survey of India (GSI) to fast track activities related to mining and mineral sector! The GSI has been conducting surveys and collecting geoscientific data for the past 170 years to prepare geological, geophysical and geochemical maps in high quality. GSI has also been preparing themed maps like landslide susceptibility and geomorphological along with several maps for the marine field. The maps have been based on ground, marine as well as aerial surveys conducted by the organisation. Now, the GSI will fast track collection, fortification as well as dissemination of baseline geoscientific data to meet the challenges posed in the mining and mineral sector, the organisation has said in a statement.

This initiative of the organisation will include several activities.

The GSI aims to cover by 2024, the 1042 topsheet areas that had been left. These would be mapped under National Geochemical Mapping (NGCM) at a 1:50,000 scale.

An area of 17 lakh sq km would be covered under the National Geophysical Mapping (NGPM) at a 1:50,000 scale between 2021 and 2024. This mapping would include the Deccan Traps, parts of Southern Indian Shield, Indo-Gangetic alluvium and alluvial and desert terrains in Gujarat and Rajasthan among others.

By 2024, the GSI hopes to cover under National Aero Geophysical Mapping (NAGPM), 18 identified geologically potential blocks across an area of 11 lakh sq km

Territorial Water (TW) and EEZ would be surveyed under the Marine and Coastal Survey (M&CS), so that Offshore Prospective Area spanning 4.20 lakh sq km could be covered by preliminary mineral exploration. The GSI hopes to complete this by 2025.

With this, over the next half a decade, the GSI would be able to generate a huge volume of database on quality baseline geoscientific data, the organisation said.