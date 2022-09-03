Geocoding: A gamechanger for India

By Rajat Jain,



There is a whirlwind of confusion surrounding Indian addresses. From late deliveries to logistic issues when making those deliveries, we’ve all been caught in this spiral, with seemingly, no way out. Introducing geocoding, a technology built to keep track of locations and addresses. It exists to make our lives easier and ensure that tracking of addresses or specific locations is no longer our concern; only getting our deliveries, reaching the exact location, or making deliveries is.



What Geocoding Is



The process of geocoding involves transforming a location name into an address that can be processed by a computer, such as geographic coordinates (Latitude and Longitude). The geographic coordinates are useful for processing geographic information or for locating the converted addresses on a map. These coordinates may be used to set markers on a map. It can help in finding any location with ease. Addresses in any style or format can be found through geocoding, from street intersections to postal codes.

A number of geographic information systems (GIS) have geocoding capabilities. Geocoding software also enables users to perform reverse geocoding functions, which essentially refer to reversing the coordinates back to physical addresses.

For businesses like e-commerce that must keep track of multiple addresses and locations, geocoding is extremely helpful. It helps in making this task easier and more efficient. It makes logistics, transportation, and a multitude of other things easier for businesses. India has seen a boost as geocoding brings to the table a lot of advantages that help simplify and fastrack multiple processes.



Indian Railways culinary delight: IRCTC-Zoop app for ordering food; Coach restaurant in Bikaner & 5 star rating by FSSAI for Gwalior station

Geographic Pattern Analysis

The map shows the locations of addresses that have been geocoded. Once enough addresses within a small area have been geocoded, users will be able to recognize patterns emerging. Whether it’s a police officer analyzing crime in a certain neighborhood or an environmental scientist studying changing landscape patterns, users benefit greatly from this technology.

Customer Data Management

For e-commerce businesses, especially, managing and keeping track of customers’ data is of utmost importance. This is where geocoding comes into play and brings advancement with it in their processes. A user can map the locations of their customers using it. These businesses can then develop tailored marketing strategies for particular groups of customers giving their businesses an added advantage.

Address Data Analyzation

Businesses are not the only ones that benefit from this technology. It can also prove highly advantageous for the Indian government. It can help the government analyze address data to track population growth and use that information to decide what can be done to account for the population growth.

How does the Future look?

With the complex and unstructured Indian addresses, accurate mapping and navigational technology is the need of the hour. Thanks to geocoding, we can now move towards an advanced and structured addressing system in India.



It streamlines Indian addresses, and with its capability of identifying unnamed locations and putting them on the map, it makes it easier to keep track of them.



Also Read | World Coconut Day: five destinations to make the most of the fruit

Not only this, India, with its geographical information systems, is on the path to development. In India, GIS has been in use for more than 20 years and is the foundation of many crucial initiatives in both the public and private sectors.

As part of its Digital India plan, the government promotes digital development. By using location-based/GIS-based decision-making it aims to facilitate planning, e-Governance, and better resource utilisation. It has proven extremely effective in governance for the Indian government.

Bharat Maps is one such initiative by the Indian government to make governance smoother. Bharat Maps is a GIS platform that has country-wide base maps, satellite images, and hybrid maps aligned as per the global, geospatial standards. It is a part of one of digital India’s goals to offer seamless and economical governance.

Considering its numerous benefits, geocoding has certainly had a big impact on India. The future of the country lies in digital addresses, thanks to geocoding and location intelligence. We no longer need to caught up in the whirlwind of Indian addresses. Structured addresses invite structured lives and businesses.



(The author is Co-Founder, Pataa. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)