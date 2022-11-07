Gas chamber! Delhi’s air quality in very poor category; AQI recorded at 352

Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality in Delhi is still pegged at the ‘very poor’ category Monday morning as the 24-hour average Air Quality Index is recorded at 352 at 9 am. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’. According to a weather report, the air quality may worsen on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it could remain in the ‘very poor’ category on these days and for six days thereafter. However, Tuesday and Wednesday could witness calm conditions.

The AQI is set to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday as well with strong easterly winds bringing an improvement in air quality, according to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Sunday said

An update from the SAFAR forecasting system issued on Monday also said that the air quality may be better as Delhi could escape stubble burning smoke considering the condition of the upper-level wind flow.

The contribution of stubble-burning smoke to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was around 18 per cent on Sunday, a decline from 21 per cent in comparison with the previous day.

According to Delhi government officials, Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the new directions by the air quality panel and a decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of government staff to work from home is also likely to be taken.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday withdrew its order banning BS III and BS IV diesel vehicles from city roads as Delhi’s air quality improved and the AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. The commission also removed restrictions imposed on trucks carrying non-essential items and on goods vehicles.

The worst air quality in the national capital at 9 am was at West Delhi’s Shadipur which recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 398 while the air quality in NCR region including Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida, and Gurgaon saw ‘very poor’ AQI in the morning.