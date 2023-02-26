Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO gets its first stimulated crew module to prepare for its crewed mission-Details inside

In another important update of India’s ambitious Gagayaan project pegged for 2024, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) received the Simulated Crew Module (SCM) Structure Assembly for the Gaganyaan project on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The SCM is a crew module that simulates the interface between various systems, such as pyros and parachute systems.

Today, ISRO received Simulated Crew Module (SCM) Structure Assembly for the Gaganyaan project” said a tweet by the Indian Space Research Agency. The SCM is developed by VSSC and realized by Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd., Hyderabad.

The external mold line and shape of the module have been replicated as per the requirements of the crewed mission. This will be India’s first crwed space mission. the pressurised model will accomodate astronauts inside the spacecraft.

According to the agency, the crew module will be utilized for various other scientific and technical missions. One of these will be test vehicle mission, where the crew escape system will be validated along with the validation of various subsystems of the crew module.

The VSSC’s Dr. S. Unnikrishnan Nair received the module from Manjira Machine Builders’ Ch VN Sai Prakash during a ceremony held in Hyderabad.

Jitendra Singh, the Minister of Science and Technology had earlier informed that ISRO will carry out two uncrewed missions for the Gaganyaan program this year. The second mission, which will be carried out with a female robot known as “VyomMitra,” that will gather data related to spaceflight of humans. The mission will be completed Indian sbeing sent to space.