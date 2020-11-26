Gaganyaan: L&T hands over country’s first launch hardware for ISRO’s manned mission

Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, complimented the L&T and ISRO teams for the maiden delivery as a 'Diwali Gift' to the country, and their hard work on realizing the flight hardware ahead of schedule.

Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on all sectors, Larsen & Toubro has once again delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle ahead of schedule. This was done through a virtual flag-off ceremony which was presided over by Dr K Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Jayant Patil Whole-time Director and Member of L&T board, and other members of the scientific community.

According to a company release L&T is playing a vital role in powering ISRO’s Human Space Flight Program (HSFP). It has been working with ISRO for almost five decades and has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission including the Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions.

More about the critical components for HSFP

For the Human Space Mission, ISRO says the heavy-lift GSLV Mk III launcher has been identified for Gaganyaan mission.

Why? Because it has the requisite payload carrying capacity for launching an Orbiter module in a desired elliptical orbit.

And the S-200 forms the solid propellant booster for this launch vehicle.

Booster segment

Using special space-grade material the Middle Segment of the world’s third-largest solid propellant rocket booster – ‘S-200,’ with zero-defects has been produced at L&T’s Powai Aerospace Manufacturing Facility. GSLV Mk III is the vehicle used to launch the Human Space Flight orbiter and crew module. The launch of the GSLV is aided by the S-200 strap-on solid rocket booster. S-200 is the third-largest solid booster in the world next to the solid boosters of the Space Shuttle and Ariane-5. S-200 solid booster contains 200 tonnes of solid propellant in three segments – Head end Segment, Middle Segment & Nozzle End Segment. The motor measures 22 meter in length and 3.2 meter in diameter. L&T has build all the three motor segments of the S-200. For the Gaganyaan mission, the booster is built with much more stringent tolerances and other safety and reliability features than the standard S-200 booster.

What other components is L&T building for ISRO?

L&T manufactures a number of critical flight hardware, sub-systems and assemblies for GSLV Mk-III at its facilities specifically dedicated for ISRO’s requirements. These include S200 Segments (Head End, Middle & Nozzle End Segments); Ogive Payload Fairing System; Thrust Block Sub-assembly; Umbilical Plates; and Honey Comb Deck Panels. L&T also manufactured satellite subsystems like Reflector Deployment Mechanisms (RDM) and Solar Array Deployment Mechanisms (SADM).

What kind of material is being used?

In realising this program L&T has worked on special high strength alloy steels like 15cdv6, MDN 250 which are specially made for the space program at Midhani. The program also uses special grade stainless steels, light aluminium alloys, titanium alloys, exotic material like high nickel alloys and high performance composite materials such as carbon phenolic, glass epoxy and honeycomb cores. L&T has also supported the development of space-grade materials by supplying equipment for the Titanium Sponge plant and also a 2000 MT plate stretcher for stabilising space-grade aluminium plates.

‘Diwali gift to the country’

Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, complimented the L&T and ISRO teams for the maiden delivery as a ‘Diwali Gift’ to the country, and their hard work on realizing the flight hardware ahead of schedule. And also for maintaining the highest quality standards required for a Human Space Flight Mission. JD Patil, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Defence & Smart Technologies), L&T, said, “We are confident that together with ISRO scientists, L&T engineers and technicians will fulfill the aspirations of the nation.”