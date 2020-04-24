Gaganyaan: ISRO to develop technologies for India’s first manned mission to space

The first manned mission of India to space ‘Gaganyaan’ is likely to take place around the year 2022.

Gaganyaan space mission: For the development of indigenous technologies for sustained Indian human space programme as well as for space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently invited proposals. The proposals have been sought by the Directorate of Human Space Programme of the Bangalore-headquartered ISRO for a total of 18 tentative technology development areas. The first manned mission of India to space ‘Gaganyaan’ is likely to take place around the year 2022. At present, four Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilots are under training in Moscow, Russia, and they are likely to be potential candidates for the ‘Gaganyaan’ space mission, according to a PTI report.

According to the report, the last date for submission of the proposals in 18 tentative technology development areas is July 15. These areas include space food and related technologies, radiation hazards characterization and mitigation techniques, human robotic interfaces, human psychology for long term missions, environmental control and life support systems, as well as simulated gravity technologies. The Directorate in its Announcement of Opportunity (AO) said that the proposals are solicited from national research or academic institutions for developing affordable as well as indigenous cutting edge technologies for the survival of humans in low earth orbits and beyond for space exploration.

The AO further stated that the principal investigator of the proposal should provide essential details as well as usage of technology or solution for the human space program. According to the AO, this can bridge the gap in terms of indigenization as well as affordability, and also the capability of developing a payload or solution that is space qualified. It also said that for scrutiny of the proposals, the Indian Space Research Organisation shall constitute a Selection Committee. The screening of these proposals will be based on scientific benefits, technical content, relevance as well as feasibility perspective, it added.