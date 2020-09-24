Fungi tablets to curb air pollution in Delhi NCR? New alternative to tackle crop stubble burning; check details!

The fungi tablet method is cheap and will also improve soil quality.

Crop stubble burning: New method for decomposing crop stubble has surfaced! It is considered as a low-cost method for getting rid of crop waste and decreases time for the next sowing cycle. However, burning millions of tons of crop waste causes severe air pollution and covers Delhi in smog.

However, a new method for decomposing crop waste has been found by the scientists and the answer is fungi tablets. A report by The IE citing scientists at Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) said that PUSA Decomposer will help with crop residual. It is to note that it is made of a set of four tablets that are made from extracted fungi strains. These help the paddy straw to decompose at a comparatively faster rate. Farmers can shred the straw and spray a solution that contains the fungal strains mixed with the soil.

Usually, when farmers burn the crop stubble, it takes at least 45 days to decompose which may delay farmers’ preparation for the wheat crop. However, with the use of PUSA Decomposer, the decomposition time will reduce to 25 days, the report said. On this development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the IARI scientists for coming up with a low-cost, effective technology that will deal with crop stubble burning as it is a major source of pollution every year during winters.

The fungi tablet method is cheap and will also improve soil quality. The report said that the cost of using this method will be around Rs 300 per acre and this includes the cost of labour. Fungi used will impact the dead straw and will not impact the wheat crop. Meanwhile, a team from the Delhi government will be visiting IARI, Pusa, for a demonstration.