  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fungi tablets to curb air pollution in Delhi NCR? New alternative to tackle crop stubble burning; check details!

By: |
September 24, 2020 6:16 PM

It is considered as a low-cost method for getting rid of crop waste and decreases time for the next sowing cycle.

Stubble burningThe fungi tablet method is cheap and will also improve soil quality.

Crop stubble burning: New method for decomposing crop stubble has surfaced! It is considered as a low-cost method for getting rid of crop waste and decreases time for the next sowing cycle. However, burning millions of tons of crop waste causes severe air pollution and covers Delhi in smog.

However, a new method for decomposing crop waste has been found by the scientists and the answer is fungi tablets. A report by The IE citing scientists at Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) said that PUSA Decomposer will help with crop residual. It is to note that it is made of a set of four tablets that are made from extracted fungi strains. These help the paddy straw to decompose at a comparatively faster rate. Farmers can shred the straw and spray a solution that contains the fungal strains mixed with the soil.

Related News

Usually, when farmers burn the crop stubble, it takes at least 45 days to decompose which may delay farmers’ preparation for the wheat crop. However, with the use of PUSA Decomposer, the decomposition time will reduce to 25 days, the report said. On this development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the IARI scientists for coming up with a low-cost, effective technology that will deal with crop stubble burning as it is a major source of pollution every year during winters.

The fungi tablet method is cheap and will also improve soil quality. The report said that the cost of using this method will be around Rs 300 per acre and this includes the cost of labour. Fungi used will impact the dead straw and will not impact the wheat crop. Meanwhile, a team from the Delhi government will be visiting IARI, Pusa, for a demonstration.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Fungi tablets to curb air pollution in Delhi NCR? New alternative to tackle crop stubble burning check details!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Major improvement in air quality in Delhi’s pollution hotspots during lockdown: CPCB
2Climate exigency: The time to act is now!
3Who owns the Moon? No one! But we can use the resources, says Christopher Johnson, Space Law Advisor, Secure World Foundation