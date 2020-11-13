  • MORE MARKET STATS

Frothing in Yamuna: DPCC seals two polluting units, orders closure of 15 others

By: |
November 13, 2020 11:17 AM

The polluting units which were sealed included an automobile service station-cum-showroom in Patparganj industrial area and a jeans dyeing and washing unit in Lawrence Road industrial area which were found operating without effluent treatment plants.

The primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam was high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households, according to the official. (File photo: IE)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed two polluting units and ordered closure of 15 others which may have caused frothing in the Yamuna. The polluting units which were sealed included an automobile service station-cum-showroom in Patparganj industrial area and a jeans dyeing and washing unit in Lawrence Road industrial area which were found operating without effluent treatment plants.

Twenty-one units were inspected in Khayala redevelopment area. Closure directions were issued to 15 of them for operating without ETPs, the DPCC said. A show-cause notice was issued to an automobile service and repair unit in Patparganj industrial area after ETP overflow was observed.

Related News

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi made their way back to social media over the past few days, with experts citing detergents as one of the major reasons behind the pollution.

Majority of the detergents in the country don’t have a certification by International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), which has capped the concentration of phosphates in the chemical substance, an official of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

The primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam was high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households, according to the official.

“A large number of unbranded detergents are also used in households and dyeing industries. The wastewater containing high phosphate content reaches the river through untapped drains,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Frothing in Yamuna DPCC seals two polluting units orders closure of 15 others
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’
2NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission gets preparedness approval in independent review; Check details
3Gautam Gambhir inaugurates first-of-its-kind giant air purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market