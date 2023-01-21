From Ultimate Supermoon to planetary conjunction, here’s what all is taking place in night sky this weekend

The New Moon that will appear on January 21, 2023, will be at its closest approach to Earth since 1030. This event occurred during the time of the Norman Conquest, the Crusades, and the Vikings’ early settlements in North America, a century referred to as the “Dark Ages.”

The event is also referred to as the “ultimate supermoon.” It occurs when the moon passes between the planets Venus and Saturn. This rare pairing will be visible from the southwest on January 22, 2022.

During the event, our natural satellite will be almost invisible to Earth, and it will be at a lesser distance than it has been in almost a thousand years.

Why is the Moon suddenly so close?

The appearance of new moons can be observed when the moon and the sun come together at the same time. During the new phase, the moon’s illuminated portion can’t be seen from Earth. This month’s new moon will also coincide with the perigee, which occurs when the moon is at the closest point in its orbit.

During the cosmic event, the moon will become completely invisible to Earth, leaving a dark sky for observers. Although the appearance of the Supermoon is very rare, it’s still part of a normal cycle. The term “perigee New Moon” refers to this type of event.

Why it will be invisible

Even though the moon will be at its closest point to Earth on Saturday, it will also coincide with the appearance of a new moon. This means that our satellite will not be visible during the cosmic event. Also, the moon will not be this close for over 350 years.

Planetary conjunction

On the day following the new moon, Venus and Saturn will appear together. These two planets will be visible in the sky through binoculars or telescopes.

The two planets will be visible from Delhi at around 18:07 in the evening. As dusk begins to fall, the pair will appear about 16 degrees above the horizon. They will then sink into the horizon around 19:30.