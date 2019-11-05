From the Interstellar! Voyager 2 of NASA sends crucial details from beyond the solar system

NASA’s Voyager 2 has become the second human-made object to journey out of the Sun’s influence, after the US space agency’s Voyager 1’s solar exit in 2012.

In an epoch-making achievement for space science, US space agency NASA’s Voyager 2 has become the second spacecraft to reach interstellar space. The spacecraft successfully managed to overcome the hurdle of crossing the elusive boundary that marks the edge of the Sun’s realm and the beginning of interstellar space, according to reports. This came four decades after Voyager 2 spacecraft started its journey.

Researchers at the University of Iowa in the US have revealed that Voyager 2 has entered the interstellar medium (ISM). ISM is the region of space located outside the bubble-shaped boundary produced by wind streaming outward from the Sun. NASA’s Voyager 2 has become the second human-made object to journey out of the Sun’s influence, after the US space agency’s Voyager 1’s solar exit in 2012.

Voyager 2 has sent back a detailed look of the solar system. The heliosphere, which encompasses the solar system where the solar wind is considered to have a significant influence, was touted as a cosmic weather front. Voyager 2 has given new insights into the nature of the heliosphere’s limits. Measurements sent by NASA’s Voyager 2 were published in five separate papers in Nature Astronomy. These have shown that Voyager 2 had faced a much sharper, thinner heliosphere boundary than Voyager 1.

The feedback by Voyager 2 has also given insight into the shape of the heliosphere. It has traced out a leading edge which looked like a blunt bullet. The details sent by Voyager 2 also showed additional clues to the thickness of the heliosheath. Heliosheath is the outer region of the heliosphere. It is the point where the solar wind piles up against the approaching wind in interstellar space.