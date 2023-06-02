scorecardresearch
From capturing CO2 emissions to transforming used cooking oil into aviation fuel: Know everything here

The event was held by Sulzer Chemtech to encourage sustainability in industrial sectors within and outside India.

While global industrial development has improved people’s lifestyles and made a plethora of cumbersome tasks simpler, it has also taken a toll on the environment. With carbon emissions increasing every year and non-renewable resources getting depleted at an astonishing rate, it has become important for corporations to embrace sustainability.

With the intention of discussing its global strategies and stressing the importance of sustainable development, Sulzer Chemtech organized Sulzer Chemtech Customer Engagement Evening on July 18, 2023, in Pune. The event carried the theme of enabling a low-carbon society, encouraging heavy industries to reduce energy consumption. Sulzer Chemtech is a division of Sulzer, a Swiss-based industrial engineering and manufacturing company.

The event featured an interesting panel discussion and insightful talks given by the Sulzer Chemtech leaders and noteworthy industry leaders. A lot of innovative strategies, ideas, and opinions were shared regarding the need for optimizing sustainable development.

Dr. Sander van Donk, the Global Head of Mass Transfer Components and Services, discusses the technology in detail. He says, “Using crude oil for fuel has led to significant environmental damage as it carried a heavy carbon footprint. As an alternative, we have devised a technology to convert used cooking oil into aviation fuel. As bizarre as it sounds, cooking oil can be made into better and more effective fuel than crude oil as its molecular structure is already close to the product. Technologies like thesehelp us be mindful about the environment and make conscious efforts to safeguard it.”

Considering the event’s theme, Sulzer Chemtech also discussed its carbon capture, utilization, and storing (CCUS) solutions and the products offered. CCUS solutions involve capturing the inevitable carbon dioxide emissions from industrial units. When captured, this carbon dioxide is separated from the gases released into the atmosphere, curbing the unit’s carbon footprint. This carbon can then be stored and used to create valuable chemicals and resources without putting any pressure on our resources. Dr. Uwe Boltersdorf, the Division President of Sulzer Chemtech, also attended the event to give important updates regarding the company’s endeavors. Talking about enhancing sustainability and circularity in India, he suggested implementing suitable political measures. He said, “India can get even better in embracing sustainability and circularity with the help of dedicated political measures and regulations. By imposing necessary restrictions and incentivizing the production of biodegradable products, Indian enterprises can become important cogs in the wheel of global ecological well-being.”

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 08:00 IST

